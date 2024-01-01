Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2020 Ford Transit Connect

34,100 KM

$32,915

+ tax & licensing
Van XL **New Arrival**

Van XL **New Arrival**

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$32,915

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NM0LS7V2XL1447201

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 2
  Stock # B793A
  Mileage 34,100 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Auxiliary Audio Input

Vinyl Seats

Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 2.0L GDI I-4 GAS -inc: auto start/stop system and EcoMode (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$32,915

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2020 Ford Transit Connect