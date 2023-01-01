Menu
2020 GMC Canyon

13,152 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE Crew Cab

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10429074
  • Stock #: 23492A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,152 KM

Vehicle Description

The GMC Canyon can carry up to 1620 pounds of people or cargo, and tow up to 7,000 pounds. Onyx Black in colour, the Canyon SLE comes equipped with an 8-inch screen, IntelliLink with SiriusXM, overhead console, leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls, reading lights, OnStar, body-color power mirrors, auto-dimming inside mirror, the Convenience Package, sliding sun visors, wide-angle driver side mirror and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Safety features on all Canyon models include dual frontal airbags, dual front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags front and rear, engine immobilizer, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitors, electronic stability control and a rear view camera. Come down to Capital today to test drive this 4WD GMC Canyon! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
WHEEL 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) MULTI-SPOKE SATIN GRAPHITE PAINTED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

