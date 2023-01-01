$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2020 GMC Savana
Cargo Van
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9745207
- Stock #: 23098A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 41,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Savanas controls are designed to take the work out of driving so you can put your energy into the job at hand. The well-organized instrument panel helps keep you informed and firmly in charge. Its equipped with an Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L engine, easy-to-read gauges, tire pressure monitoring system, and oil life monitoring system. With standard equipment including supportive front bucket seats, air conditioning and power windows and locks, Savana is one comfortable workhorse. This RWD van helps you get the job done safely. Standard features such as StabiliTrak electronic stability control and dual front airbags give you the security you expect from GMC. Come down today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.