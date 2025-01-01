Menu
Account
Sign In
## Conquer Every Road: 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4WD **Ready to elevate your driving experience?** We are proud to offer this exceptional 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, a truck built for both work and weekend adventure. This Sierra is fully equipped with the **Preferred Equipment Group 3SB** and the coveted **X31 Off-Road Package**, ensuring rugged capability when you need it most. Added convenience comes standard with the **Elevation Convenience Package**, and the **Driver Alert Package** keeps you confident and safe on the highway. Hauling is made easy and secure thanks to the factory-installed **Trailer Tow Package**. **Peace of Mind is Standard:** This is a clean, accident-free Saskatchewan vehicle, confirmed by **Carfax**. It boasts **excellent service records**, reflecting a history of dedicated care. **Your Easy Purchase Awaits:** * **Easy financing available on site.** We work hard to get you the best terms. * **Trades are encouraged!** Let us give you the best value for your current vehicle. * **Aftermarket warranties available** to fit every need and budget, protecting your investment for years to come. **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we have over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. Dont just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see why our customers keep coming back.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
13070995

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 13070995
  2. 13070995
  3. 13070995
  4. 13070995
  5. 13070995
  6. 13070995
  7. 13070995
  8. 13070995
  9. 13070995
  10. 13070995
  11. 13070995
  12. 13070995
  13. 13070995
  14. 13070995
  15. 13070995
  16. 13070995
  17. 13070995
  18. 13070995
  19. 13070995
  20. 13070995
  21. 13070995
  22. 13070995
  23. 13070995
  24. 13070995
  25. 13070995
  26. 13070995
Contact Seller

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CEDXLZ335142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

## Conquer Every Road: 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4WD

**Ready to elevate your driving experience?** We are proud to offer this exceptional 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, a truck built for both work and weekend adventure.

This Sierra is fully equipped with the **Preferred Equipment Group 3SB** and the coveted **X31 Off-Road Package**, ensuring rugged capability when you need it most. Added convenience comes standard with the **Elevation Convenience Package**, and the **Driver Alert Package** keeps you confident and safe on the highway. Hauling is made easy and secure thanks to the factory-installed **Trailer Tow Package**.

**Peace of Mind is Standard:** This is a clean, accident-free Saskatchewan vehicle, confirmed by **Carfax**. It boasts **excellent service records**, reflecting a history of dedicated care.

**Your Easy Purchase Awaits:**

* **Easy financing available on site.** We work hard to get you the best terms.
* **Trades are encouraged!** Let us give you the best value for your current vehicle.
* **Aftermarket warranties available** to fit every need and budget, protecting your investment for years to come.

**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**

We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we have over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. Don't just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see why our customers keep coming back.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE 167,200 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 123,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Escape Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 101,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 GMC Sierra 1500