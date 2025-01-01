$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
## Conquer Every Road: 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4WD
**Ready to elevate your driving experience?** We are proud to offer this exceptional 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, a truck built for both work and weekend adventure.
This Sierra is fully equipped with the **Preferred Equipment Group 3SB** and the coveted **X31 Off-Road Package**, ensuring rugged capability when you need it most. Added convenience comes standard with the **Elevation Convenience Package**, and the **Driver Alert Package** keeps you confident and safe on the highway. Hauling is made easy and secure thanks to the factory-installed **Trailer Tow Package**.
**Peace of Mind is Standard:** This is a clean, accident-free Saskatchewan vehicle, confirmed by **Carfax**. It boasts **excellent service records**, reflecting a history of dedicated care.
**Your Easy Purchase Awaits:**
* **Easy financing available on site.** We work hard to get you the best terms.
* **Trades are encouraged!** Let us give you the best value for your current vehicle.
* **Aftermarket warranties available** to fit every need and budget, protecting your investment for years to come.
**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we have over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. Don't just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see why our customers keep coming back.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-546-3993