2020 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 4 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465170

10465170 Stock #: 44021A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic

Interior Colour 4SA-Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 81,449 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio HD Radio Convenience Tow Hitch Mirror Memory Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.