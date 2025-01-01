Menu
2020 Honda Civic LX :Odometer: 52,855 km <br/> Sale Price: $25,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Lane Keep Departure <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

2020 Honda Civic

52,855 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Civic

LX

12307181

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,855KM
VIN 2HGFC2F5XLH033136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,855 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Civic LX :Odometer: 52,855 km
Sale Price: $25,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner

Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Heated Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Power Windows
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our highest priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are truth, transparency, and belief.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2020 Honda Civic