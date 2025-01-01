$25,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,855KM
VIN 2HGFC2F5XLH033136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,855 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Civic LX :Odometer: 52,855 km
Sale Price: $25,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Heated Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Power Windows
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our highest priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are truth, transparency, and belief.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
