$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,184KM
VIN 2HKRW2H21LH236624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 120,184 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 120,184kmPrice: $27,995+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--One Owner, No Accidents
-Brand New Tires
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2020 Honda CR-V