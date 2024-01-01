Menu
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD
Odometer: 120,184km
Price: $27,995+tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-One Owner, No Accidents
-Brand New Tires

Highlight features:
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.

Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2020 Honda CR-V

120,184 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

LX

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,184KM
VIN 2HKRW2H21LH236624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 120,184kmPrice: $27,995+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--One Owner, No Accidents
-Brand New Tires

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2020 Honda CR-V