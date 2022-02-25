Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

37,660 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349084
  • Stock #: 2201471
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H23LH232817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,660 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

