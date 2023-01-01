$43,900+ tax & licensing
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
46,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9994469
- Stock #: F172848
- VIN: 2HKRW2H85LH213433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5