2020 Honda CR-V

46,007 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9994469
  • Stock #: F172848
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H85LH213433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F172848
  • Mileage 46,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

