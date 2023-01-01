2020 Honda CR-V

$43,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9994469

9994469 Stock #: F172848

F172848 VIN: 2HKRW2H85LH213433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # F172848

Mileage 46,007 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.