2020 Hyundai Elantra

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23DU18B
  • Mileage 79,575 KM

ElantraLimited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 40 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select (normal, sport, smart), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Elantra today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

2020 Hyundai Elantra