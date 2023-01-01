$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23DU18B
- Mileage 79,575 KM
Vehicle Description
ElantraLimited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 40 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select (normal, sport, smart), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Elantra today!
