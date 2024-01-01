$21,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2899
- Mileage 118,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SAKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Our Hyundai Kona All Wheel Drive has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters, new spark plugs. New Battery. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle , Accident free, with good service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2020 Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite compact SUVs. Its small size makes it easy to park, yet it has enough trunk space for all sorts of gear. There's a lot of appealing value here, too.powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive for all Konas and comes bundled with a more sophisticated rear suspension design and a lockable center differential. The latter enhances traction at low speeds in off-road or snowy conditions. alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and a six-speaker audio system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993