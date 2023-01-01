Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

73,621 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10466415
  • Stock #: 23JGC33AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,621 KM

Vehicle Description

TucsonLimited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Hyundai Tucson delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. DUSK BLUE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Valet Function.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Hyundai Tucson come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Dusk Blue
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

