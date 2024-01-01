$39,600+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK W/GPS NAVIGATION
2020 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK W/GPS NAVIGATION
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$39,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 654674P
- Mileage 50,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Great shape, well-maintained 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk loaded with Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Heated exterior mirrors, Front suspension skid plate, Transmission skid plate, Underbody skid plate, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear CrossPath Detection, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Power liftgate, Remote start system, Universal garage door opener, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display and more. No More Waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful SUV Today!
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun guest experience possible. Our guests tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford
Email Bennett Dunlop Ford
Bennett Dunlop Ford
Call Dealer
306-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-522-6612