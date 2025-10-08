Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE</strong></p> <p>Our 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Powertrain warranty to Oct 8 2025 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> Comfortable on the highway, capable on the trail, and better-looking than it was just a scant two years ago, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a strong choice in the compact SUV segment. More than just a comfy crossover that can tackle rocks, though, the Cherokee has appealing high-tech features, a surprisingly sporty nature. A sophisticated system used in the Cherokee Trailhawk, which can get you much further off the beaten path than the average crossover. What's more, the Cherokee, when equipped correctly, can tow as much as 4,500 pounds — a class-leading number. a hot turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Our favorite Cherokee is the Trailhawk trim level. It offers an appealing combination of standard equipment and serious off-road capability. With the Trailhawk, comes with a 3.2-liter V6 as standard, but we recommend upgraded optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine for more power and better fuel economy.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
90,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBN6LD633529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

