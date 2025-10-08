$27,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Powertrain warranty to Oct 8 2025 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Comfortable on the highway, capable on the trail, and better-looking than it was just a scant two years ago, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a strong choice in the compact SUV segment. More than just a comfy crossover that can tackle rocks, though, the Cherokee has appealing high-tech features, a surprisingly sporty nature. A sophisticated system used in the Cherokee Trailhawk, which can get you much further off the beaten path than the average crossover. What's more, the Cherokee, when equipped correctly, can tow as much as 4,500 pounds — a class-leading number. a hot turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Our favorite Cherokee is the Trailhawk trim level. It offers an appealing combination of standard equipment and serious off-road capability. With the Trailhawk, comes with a 3.2-liter V6 as standard, but we recommend upgraded optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine for more power and better fuel economy.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
