$55,989+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$55,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10232516
- Stock #: 23G02A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Gladiator (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars. Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jeep Gladiator delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW PACKAGE.* This Jeep Gladiator Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SAFETY GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, LED LIGHTING GROUP, INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA, HARDTOP HEADLINER, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP.* The Votes are Counted *NACTOY 2020 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy Gladiator today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.