2020 Jeep Gladiator

83,000 KM

Details

$55,989

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Mojave

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10232516
  • Stock #: 23G02A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gladiator (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars. Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jeep Gladiator delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW PACKAGE.* This Jeep Gladiator Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SAFETY GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, LED LIGHTING GROUP, INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA, HARDTOP HEADLINER, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP.* The Votes are Counted *NACTOY 2020 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy Gladiator today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Remote proximity keyless entry
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS SPEAKER
HARDTOP HEADLINER
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES (2-PIECE)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window No Soft Top
CARGO GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL SYSTEM -inc: Exterior 115V AC Outlet Lockable Rear Underseat Storage 240 Amp Alternator
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: Emergency/Assistance Call SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)

