2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Gladiator Overland Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars. This Jeep Gladiator delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE.* This Jeep Gladiator Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND , TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL-SEASON, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/OVERLAND LOGO.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars, NACTOY 2020 North American Truck of the Year.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
