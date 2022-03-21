$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon | Adaptive Cruise
39,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8914177
- Stock #: 22T159B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,800 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year Sirius...
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window Delete Sunrider Soft Top
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window Delete Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUM (STD)
