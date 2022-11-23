$52,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland | Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$52,995
- Listing ID: 9409762
- Stock #: 22T216A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trailer Tow Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, LED Lighting Group and much more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.
Vehicle Features
