## Conquer the Road in Style: 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude - Fully Reconditioned!

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

87,600 KM

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD LOW KM

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG1LC357371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,600 KM

Vehicle Description

## Conquer the Road in Style: 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude - Fully Reconditioned!

Imagine cruising through Regina, turning heads everywhere you go, with the ultimate peace of mind. That's the experience waiting for you with this stunning **2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude** in striking **Sting Grey**. This isn't just any SUV; it's a statement, and it's been **fully reconditioned and prepared for its next proud owner!**

With incredibly low **87,600 kilometers** on the odometer, this Grand Cherokee is barely broken in. The highly sought-after **Altitude Package (2BZ)** elevates its presence with a distinctive **Altitude grille**, sleek **gloss black exterior accents**, and stylish **dark lens taillamps**. You'll also appreciate the seamless look of the body-color fascia.

Step inside and discover a cabin designed for comfort and connectivity. Sink into the luxurious **leather-faced seats with perforated suede inserts**, perfect for those chilly Saskatchewan mornings thanks to **heated front seats**. The **8.4-inch touchscreen display** puts navigation and all your connected services right at your fingertips. Convenience is key with a **power liftgate**, **universal garage door opener**, and enhanced peace of mind from the **security alarm**. Plus, the **power sunroof** lets you enjoy the open sky, and the **premium lighting group** ensures excellent visibility day or night.

What truly sets this Grand Cherokee apart is the care and attention it's received. It has undergone a comprehensive **presale inspection**, revealing its excellent underlying condition. For your confidence and safety, we've gone the extra mile:

* **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service:** Enjoy optimal engine performance and longevity right from day one.
* **Brand New Tires All Around:** Drive with confidence on fresh rubber, ensuring maximum grip and a smooth ride in all Regina conditions.
* **New Brakes Front and Rear:** Experience immediate, reliable stopping power with a complete new brake job.

You can buy with absolute confidence. A **CarFax report confirms no serious collisions**, and the vehicle boasts **good service records**, showing it's been meticulously cared for throughout its life.

At **Siman Auto Sales**, we make your purchase easy. We offer **easy financing on-site** to fit your budget, and **trades are always encouraged**. Want extra peace of mind? We have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**.

For **26 years**, we've been proudly serving Regina and the surrounding area, building a reputation as a dealership that's "large enough to make a difference, small enough to care." Don't just take our word for it**check out our reviews** and see what our customers have to say!

This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude, with its premium features and recent reconditioning, won't last long. Visit Siman Auto Sales today and experience the difference for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee