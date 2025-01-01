$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24830B
- Mileage 113,541 KM
Vehicle Description
One of the best-looking compact cars, this FWD Kia Forte LX sedan has great road manners and comes equipped with a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine. White in colour, this Forte LX has a ton of great features like; air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, heated side mirrors, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth seats, driver's seat height adjuster, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The standard 4-speaker stereo includes Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, USB port, and an auxiliary audio input jack. Kia's comprehensive safety equipment is standard on all models. Come down today for a test drive or contact us for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
