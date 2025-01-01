Menu
Account
Sign In
One of the best-looking compact cars, this FWD Kia Forte LX sedan has great road manners and comes equipped with a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine. White in colour, this Forte LX has a ton of great features like; air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, heated side mirrors, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth seats, drivers seat height adjuster, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The standard 4-speaker stereo includes Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, USB port, and an auxiliary audio input jack. Kias comprehensive safety equipment is standard on all models. Come down today for a test drive or contact us for more information! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2020 Kia Forte

113,541 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12463426

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD4LE162472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24830B
  • Mileage 113,541 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the best-looking compact cars, this FWD Kia Forte LX sedan has great road manners and comes equipped with a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine. White in colour, this Forte LX has a ton of great features like; air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, heated side mirrors, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth seats, driver's seat height adjuster, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The standard 4-speaker stereo includes Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, USB port, and an auxiliary audio input jack. Kia's comprehensive safety equipment is standard on all models. Come down today for a test drive or contact us for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Used 2019 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE Crew Cab for sale in Regina, SK
2019 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE Crew Cab 157,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte EX for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Kia Forte EX 187,773 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab 23,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2020 Kia Forte