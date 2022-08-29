Menu
2020 Kia Optima

63,859 KM

2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

EX **New Arrival**

2020 Kia Optima

EX **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

63,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: X526B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,859 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Optima White EXRecent Arrival!2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 185hp 6-Speed Automatic FWDReviews:* The Optima seems to have sealed the deal with many owners thanks to its reasonable price and hefty list of standard features. Technology features are logical and approachable, while handy touches like wireless charging add further flair. Most owners rave about a comfortable ride and plenty of rear-seat legroom. Source: autoTRADER.caCapital Ford offers Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and fully inspected and reconditioned vehicles. We're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

