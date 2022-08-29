2020 Kia Optima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 8 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: X526B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # X526B

Mileage 63,859 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

