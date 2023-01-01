2020 Lexus NX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 6 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10144551

10144551 Stock #: 2391252

2391252 VIN: JTJHARDZ9L2218554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2391252

Mileage 43,663 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.