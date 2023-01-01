Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

43,663 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10144551
  2. 10144551
  3. 10144551
  4. 10144551
  5. 10144551
  6. 10144551
  7. 10144551
  8. 10144551
  9. 10144551
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144551
  • Stock #: 2391252
  • VIN: JTJHARDZ9L2218554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2391252
  • Mileage 43,663 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 30,945 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 68,835 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 62,814 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory