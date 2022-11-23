Menu
2020 Lexus NX

17,900 KM

Details Description Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

300 EXTRA VALUE PRICING LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

17,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9375460
  • Stock #: C3083
  • VIN: JTJSARDZ9L5001591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C3083
  • Mileage 17,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LOWEST PRICED ANYWHERE LOW KM FULL FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING 



Our top of the line Lexus NX300 has been through a Saskatchewan Safety inspection fresh oil service. Financing Available onsite Trades Encouraged. Full Factory warranty remaining to October 7 2023 or 80,000 km Factory Powertrain to Oct 7 2025 or 110,000 km . The 2020 Lexus NX 300 is a desirable small-luxury SUV that's comfortable and spacious enough for adult passengers and packed with all sorts of standard (and optional) safety features. For 2020, it gets added standard safety equipment via the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, plus a Mark Levinson premium sound system is offered for the first time. What's more, we like the seats, the interior materials are plush, and the cabin layout is nice. Lexus has added Android Auto smartphone integration for 2020. It joins Apple CarPlay, so now pretty much all smartphone users can more easily mirror their phone's apps on the infotainment display. When it comes to providing a quiet and comfortable ride experience, the Lexus NX 300 excels among luxury crossover SUVs. 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and intervention, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats and simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe). You also get an 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface (Remote Touchpad); Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility; and an eight-speaker sound system. F Sport adds 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, more aggressively bolstered seats, and a sport steering wheel. Premium and Navigation packages. Other options for the Lexus NX include a 14-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, a power liftgate, a panoramic view monitor, upgraded LED headlights, and adaptive suspension dampers (F Sport only).



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

