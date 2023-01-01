2020 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 2 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10217664

10217664 Stock #: 2490251

2490251 VIN: 2T2JZMDA8LC238592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2490251

Mileage 54,225 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.