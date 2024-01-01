$43,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX 350
2020 Lexus RX 350
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2HZMDA3LC248171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2492131
- Mileage 99,821 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
