2020 Lexus RX 350

99,821 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
99,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2HZMDA3LC248171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2492131
  • Mileage 99,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

