$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus UX
250H
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
35,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHL9JBH7L2023715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2590141
- Mileage 35,298 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
