Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lincoln Aviator

37,336 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

  1. 9008620
  2. 9008620
  3. 9008620
  4. 9008620
  5. 9008620
  6. 9008620
  7. 9008620
  8. 9008620
  9. 9008620
  10. 9008620
  11. 9008620
  12. 9008620
  13. 9008620
  14. 9008620
  15. 9008620
  16. 9008620
  17. 9008620
  18. 9008620
  19. 9008620
  20. 9008620
  21. 9008620
  22. 9008620
  23. 9008620
  24. 9008620
  25. 9008620
  26. 9008620
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9008620
  • Stock #: Y020A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # Y020A
  • Mileage 37,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology, (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18" mini spare wheel, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70D18, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln, 1201 Pasqual St North, Regina, SK 54X 4P7.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3756 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2019 Ford F-350 Dies...
 103,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 54,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Dies...
 37,768 KM
$80,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory