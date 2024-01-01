Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Nissan Murano SV AWDOdometer: 52,493kmPrice: $31,995+taxFinancing Available <br/> WOW Factors:--No Accidents <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Navigation System <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -360 Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Liftgate <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2020 Nissan Murano

52,493 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle
11954187

2020 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,493KM
VIN 5N1AZ2BS4LN145839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Nissan Murano SV AWDOdometer: 52,493kmPrice: $31,995+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced

Highlight features:--Navigation System
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Power Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-360 Backup-Camera
-Power Liftgate
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Ford Escape SEL 87,586 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Honda CR-V LX 112,982 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 44,964 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano