$31,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
SV
2020 Nissan Murano
SV
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,493KM
VIN 5N1AZ2BS4LN145839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,493 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Nissan Murano SV AWDOdometer: 52,493kmPrice: $31,995+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Navigation System
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Power Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-360 Backup-Camera
-Power Liftgate
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2020 Nissan Murano