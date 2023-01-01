2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 1 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10025859

10025859 Stock #: 23315A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,173 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Rear wheelhouse liners Spray-in bedliner Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Lower Two Tone Paint Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Led Headlights Billet Silver Metallic BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD) BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-C... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subs... BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch A/C w/Dual-Zone Autom... ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guard...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.