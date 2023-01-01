$55,755+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel * Sunroof * Diesel * Available Until Exported to USA
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
$55,755
- Listing ID: 10209381
- Stock #: 23T218AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,336 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Diesel (3.0L)Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (DFV), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REBEL 12A, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP, LOWER TWO TONE PAINT, GVWR: 7,200 LBS, ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL GEN 3.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
