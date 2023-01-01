Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

75,336 KM

Details Description Features

$55,755

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,755

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel * Sunroof * Diesel * Available Until Exported to USA

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel * Sunroof * Diesel * Available Until Exported to USA

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$55,755

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10209381
  • Stock #: 23T218AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,336 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Diesel (3.0L)Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (DFV), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REBEL 12A, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP, LOWER TWO TONE PAINT, GVWR: 7,200 LBS, ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL GEN 3.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Remote Start System
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Lower Two Tone Paint
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Requires Subscription
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED BLACK (STD)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL GEN 3 -inc: Lower Active Grille Shutters 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery EcoDiesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel 250 Amp Alternator Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 200 lbs
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Gen 3 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) (DFV) Body Color Door Handles
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...
GVWR: 7 200 LBS
BLACK LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (DFV)
REBEL 12A -inc: Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack Radio 12" ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2017 Honda HR-V LX AWD
 93,415 KM
$24,972 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Challenge...
 9,527 KM
$49,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE
 270,333 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory