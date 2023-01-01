2020 RAM 1500 Rebel * Sunroof * Diesel * Available Until Exported to USA

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel * Sunroof * Diesel * Available Until Exported to USA

$55,755 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 3 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10209381

10209381 Stock #: 23T218AA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,336 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Remote Start System TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Rear wheelhouse liners Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Lower Two Tone Paint Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP Requires Subscription DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED BLACK (STD) ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL GEN 3 -inc: Lower Active Grille Shutters 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery EcoDiesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel 250 Amp Alternator Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 200 lbs QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Gen 3 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) (DFV) Body Color Door Handles REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ... GVWR: 7 200 LBS BLACK LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (DFV) REBEL 12A -inc: Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack Radio 12" ...

