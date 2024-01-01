$37,884+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$37,884
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Light Frost Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 74,615 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4X4 (15 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN , TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY, OFF-ROAD GROUP, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958