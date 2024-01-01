2020 RAM 1500

Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscript...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Inte...
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season Black RAM Grille Badge
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 RAM 1500