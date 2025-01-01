Menu
Recent Arrival! HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2020 RAM 1500

94,387 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13136812

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
94,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT6LN396666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

2020 RAM 1500