2020 RAM 1500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 11,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Keyless Start Rear wheelhouse liners TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control LED BED LIGHTING BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS PATRIOT BLUE PEARL TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD) BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS ... LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert

