2020 RAM 1500

11,603 KM

$67,900

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Laramie

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

11,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7774065
  • Stock #: PP2088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Remote Start, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection and more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control
LED BED LIGHTING
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS ...
LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert

