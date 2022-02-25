Menu
2020 RAM 1500

16,825 KM

Details Features

$61,588

+ tax & licensing
$61,588

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$61,588

+ taxes & licensing

16,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8424633
  • Stock #: 227016
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT4LN278921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,825 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

