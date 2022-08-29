2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,238 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Monotone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-C... WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Black Exterior Badging Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Monotone Paint Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Rebel Instrument Cluster Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Black Headlamp Bezels Body-... LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch A/C w/Dual-Zone Autom... RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 8.4" Touchscreen USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio Apple CarPlay Capable

