2020 RAM 1500

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9695020
  • Stock #: 22T18A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1500Rebel

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

