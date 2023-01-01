Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 Classic Express Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

76,227 KM

Details Description Features

$38,492

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express * Night Edition *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express * Night Edition *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$38,492

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 76,227 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic Express Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
Black Tubular Side Steps
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper ...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Z...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 95,222 KM $44,783 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT * Level 2 * Leather * for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT * Level 2 * Leather * 31,386 KM $57,749 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 25,313 KM $64,959 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,492

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic