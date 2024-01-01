Menu
Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

118,000 KM

118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 ClassicTradesman Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 Classic today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step...
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear View Day/...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip HD Radio Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

