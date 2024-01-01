2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 ClassicTradesman Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 Classic today!
Vehicle Features
