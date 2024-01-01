$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 90,910 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK).*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *SUB ZERO PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable 1500 Classic today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
