2020 Subaru Outback Touring AWD
Odometer: 110,093km
Price: 27,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced

Highlight features:
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apply Carplay, Android Auto
-Subaru eye sight
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power seat
-Heated Seats
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more!

Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2020 Subaru Outback

110,093 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback

Touring

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,093KM
VIN 4S4BTDDC4L3152311

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 110,093 KM

2020 Subaru Outback Touring AWDOdometer: 110,093km
Price: 27,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apply Carplay, Android Auto
-Subaru eye sight
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power seat
-Heated Seats
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more!


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2020 Subaru Outback