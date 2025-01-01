$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Subaru Outback
Touring
2020 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,093KM
VIN 4S4BTDDC4L3152311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 110,093 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Subaru Outback Touring AWDOdometer: 110,093km
Price: 27,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apply Carplay, Android Auto
-Subaru eye sight
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power seat
-Heated Seats
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: 27,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apply Carplay, Android Auto
-Subaru eye sight
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power seat
-Heated Seats
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2016 Toyota Prius V Hybrid 144,900 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 51,469 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE- (LOW KM) 31,755 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2020 Subaru Outback