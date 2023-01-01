Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

62,285 KM

Details Description Features

$30,503

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,503

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$30,503

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10083732
  • Stock #: PP2308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP2308
  • Mileage 62,285 KM

Vehicle Description

CrosstrekBaseALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Scores 33 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG! This Subaru Crosstrek delivers a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: low shift mode, X-MODE, hill descent control (HDC), SI-DRIVE engine performance management: I and S mode and auto start-stop, Tires: 225/60R17 98H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Subaru Starlink Smartphone Integration -inc: AHA, Android Auto, Carplay and Pandora, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Stablex Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Jeep Renegade A...
 36,413 KM
$29,871 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Cross...
 62,285 KM
$30,503 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee N...
 67,694 KM
$29,936 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory