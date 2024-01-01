Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2020 Toyota C-HR

87,706 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM **New Arrival**

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,706KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX6L1063827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B1152A
  • Mileage 87,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

