Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Camry

19,523 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8940637
  2. 8940637
  3. 8940637
  4. 8940637
  5. 8940637
  6. 8940637
  7. 8940637
  8. 8940637
  9. 8940637
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940637
  • Stock #: F172620
  • VIN: 4T1C11AK2LU945153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 33,341 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey T...
 37,538 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 30,219 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory