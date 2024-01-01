$29,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
XSE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
31,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE5LP006669
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 226276
- Mileage 31,414 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
