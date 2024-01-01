Menu
2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD

2020 Toyota Corolla

31,414 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
31,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE5LP006669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 226276
  • Mileage 31,414 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

