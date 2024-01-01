$26,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP133782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2438911
- Mileage 53,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2020 Toyota Corolla