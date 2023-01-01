Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

64,501 KM

Details Description Features

$50,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10481358
  2. 10481358
  3. 10481358
  4. 10481358
  5. 10481358
  6. 10481358
  7. 10481358
  8. 10481358
  9. 10481358
Contact Seller

$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481358
  • Stock #: 227141
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH6LS500144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,501 KM

Vehicle Description

8 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Leather, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Engine Block Heater, Apple Car Play, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Power moonroof, Speed control.


3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Certified. Toyota Certified Details:

* 160-point inspection
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 5.69%, 36 months - 6.69%, 48 months - 6.99%, 60 months - 7.19%, 72 months - 7.39%
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2020 Toyota Highland...
 64,501 KM
$50,900 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz S...
 184,669 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L
 38,223 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory