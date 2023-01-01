$50,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2020 Toyota Highlander
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$50,900
+ taxes & licensing
64,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10481358
- Stock #: 227141
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH6LS500144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 64,501 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Certified. Toyota Certified Details:
* 160-point inspection
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 5.69%, 36 months - 6.69%, 48 months - 6.99%, 60 months - 7.19%, 72 months - 7.39%
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5