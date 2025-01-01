Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

48,001 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

12346725

2020 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRBH5LS001712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2020 Toyota Highlander