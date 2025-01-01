Menu
AWD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2020 Toyota Highlander

41,776 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

12675339

2020 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDFZRBH9LS009711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,776 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

