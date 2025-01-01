$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
41,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDFZRBH9LS009711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 41,776 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
