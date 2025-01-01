$28,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP4L3128601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,345 KM
Vehicle Description
1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE 96,345 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 104,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 49,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2020 Toyota Prius