Menu
Account
Sign In
1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD

2020 Toyota Prius

96,345 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12880622

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12880622
  2. 12880622
  3. 12880622
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP4L3128601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,345 KM

Vehicle Description

1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade UPGRADE PACKAGE 96,345 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-150 104,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 49,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2020 Toyota Prius